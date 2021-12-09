"Yours was a wig. Mine’s real" - NXT star takes a dig at Kurt Angle's old look

NXT Superstar Duke Hudson has taken a dig at Kurt Angle on Twitter in response to the WWE Hall of Famer saying he looked better in a headgear.

After losing a Hair vs. Hair match to Cameron Grimes at TakeOver: WarGames, Duke appeared on the latest edition of NXT sporting a new blonde wig. He also wore wrestling headgear to keep the wig intact.

The new look has received a lot of attention on social media, with some people comparing him to YouTube star Logan Paul.

After a fan tweeted saying that Kurt Angle did it better, the Olympic Gold Medalist agreed. Even Duke Hudson agreed, but he added that Angle was wearing a wig while his hair was real.

Kurt Angle reveals why he turned down a deal with AEW

Kurt Angle is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. He has battled many top names during his pro wrestling career, such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar.

After in-ring retirement, Angle worked as a producer in WWE before he was released last year due to budget cuts. During a recent interview with The Paradox of Sports, he revealed that he turned down several offers from AEW because he wanted to remain loyal to WWE.

“I considered it, I was offered a couple of deals. I turned them down. But I’m a WWE guy and my loyalty is there for right now. You know, I’m not signed with them in any particular way. But I do have some projects coming up that is part of WWE and I don’t want to mess that up. So, I am going to stay loyal to WWE right now,” Angle disclosed.(H/T WrestlingInc)

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue

Kurt Angle was inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame. His last match in the company occurred at WrestleMania 35 against Happy Corbin, which Angle lost.

