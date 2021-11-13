“That girl is not quite ready to be in that spot” - Dutch Mantell gives his honest opinion on SmackDown superstar (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on SmackDown's hottest new superstar, Aliyah.

Aliyah made her in-ring debut on SmackDown this week in a six-woman tag team match. Aliyah joined forces with Naomi and Sasha Banks to take on the team of Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Shotzi. In the final moments of the match, Aliyah rolled up Natalya to pick up her first victory on the blue brand.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell shared his belief that Aliyah isn't quite ready to be in a prominent spot on SmackDown. That being said, he suggested that WWE creative was working with Aliyah to get her over with the fans. Mantell also expressed his confidence that they'll succeed if she gets booked correctly.

"[WWE] wanted her to knock it out of the park so they were working with her," said Mantell. "And they did a good job. As far as I'm looking at her, if she's had 7 years' experience, she's still very iffy. She will be better."

"I'm watching her tonight and I'm thinking that girl is not quite ready to be in that spot," Mantell continued. "But she may be and I read it wrong. If she's had 7 years, it seemed like she would be more fluid. But good looking girl, and she'll get over if they stay with her."

Aliyah was removed from the Team SmackDown for Survivor Series

Unfortunately, Aliyah's celebratory mood on Friday was short-lived. Moments after the match, Sonya Deville gave her some bad news backstage. The WWE official stated that Aliyah lost her spot on Team SmackDown for Survivor Series.

This development is a setback for Aliyah's arrival on the blue brand; she could have had a breakout moment at the pay-per-view. She'll have to hope that she gets another opportunity to prove herself at some point soon.

