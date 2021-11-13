"Do you know how long it took?" - Wrestling veteran bashes Roman Reigns' segment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was critical of Roman Reigns' long entrance this week on SmackDown.

The wrestling veteran was in conversation with Rick Ucchino on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. Mantell reviewed the latest episode of SmackDown and criticized Reigns' long entrance segment before his match with King Xavier Woods.

He mentioned that Roman Reigns' entrance took a total of eight minutes, including the break. Mantell pointed out that it looked like WWE was trying to kill time on a two-hour show, and that should not have been the case.

"Do you know how long it took Roman Reigns to get from the entrance to the ring and they went into break? Do you know how long it took? Eight minutes. It took him five minutes to get into the ring and then three for the break. You know, it's sad that the best part of the show is the commercial for WrestleMania. That's the best part of the show," Mantell said.

Roman Reigns and King Woods clashed in the main event of SmackDown

Following last week's assault on SmackDown at the hands of The Bloodline, Xavier Woods was on the lookout for some retribution as he took on Roman Reigns.

Earlier in the evening, Paul Heyman raised the stakes for the match and announced that if Reigns lost, he would kneel before King Woods, but if Woods lost, he would have to kneel before The Tribal Chief. Heyman also mentioned that if Reigns declined to kneel, he would be willing to be stripped of the Universal Title and get banished from the blue brand.

In the final moments of the match, Jimmy and Jey Uso attacked Woods just as it seemed like the new King was on the verge of pinning Reigns. The Usos placed the crown on Roman Reigns' head to end the episode on a dominant note.

