Former booker comments on who could take the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

In light of Roman Reigns' recent win over Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel, former booker Dutch Mantell commented on how The Tribal Chief's title reign could come to an end.

Mantell is of the belief that WWE now needs to build someone up to bring that person to the level where they can challenge Roman Reigns and seem like a threat.

Reviewing WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell sat down to discuss a wide range of topics pertaining to wrestling. While talking about Roman Reigns' run as the Universal Champion, here's what Mantell had to say:

"You have said it over and over and over. They gotta build somebody up. They didn't build Lesnar. Lesnar was already over. So who does beat [Roman]? Somebody we don't know yet?" questioned Dutch Mantell.

Mantell further discussed on the show regarding the possibility of NXT 2.0's Bron Breakker taking the title off Roman Reigns in the distant future, but currently there's no one at the Head of the Table's level.

Roman Reigns has defended the WWE Universal Championship against some of the biggest stars in WWE

Following his return at WWE SummerSlam last year, Roman Reigns challenged for the Universal Championship and shortly after defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to win the title.

Reigns' first title feud came against his cousin Jey Uso, who unsuccessfully challenged for the championship twice. After defeating his cousin, Reigns formed a new faction consisting of both Jimmy and Jey Uso. Reigns' reign continued as he faced Kevin Owens multiple times, defeating him in every encounter the two had.

Roman was then faced with two of the best wrestlers in the world, Edge and Daniel Bryan. The three had a remarkable triple threat match at WrestleMania where Reigns stacked and pinned the two to close the show.

Shortly after, Roman Reigns locked horns with John Cena at SummerSlam where the Tribal Chief managed to overcome the 16-time world champion as well.

Reigns recently faced his toughest challenge to date as he took on Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel and defeated the Beast Incarnate after interference from The Usos. Reigns has now held the WWE Universal Championship for over 415 days.

