"That was just a very awkward, awkward segment" - Former WWE manager on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair title exchange (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the creative direction of Becky Lynch's character in WWE.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke to Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III about the polarizing title exchange segment on SmackDown. The segment solved the title issues as the Women's Champions Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are now on opposing brands.

Mantell noted that Becky Lynch seemed lost and clueless about her role. The wrestling veteran stated that fans kept cheering the Irish Lass Kicker, and she did not know whether to respond as a heel or a babyface.

Here's what Mantell said about the segment:

"She's lost. You can tell by the way she walks to the ring now. She doesn't know what to do. What they are giving her to say is not working. It's not her and it's forced. I didn't like Charlotte Flair and what she was saying tonight either. That was just a very awkward, awkward segment. I don't get it. Even at the end, you know, when Sasha came down and Becky just left," said Mantell.

Becky Lynch left the ring to let Banks and Flair sort out their differences

The title exchange segment resulted from both titleholders, Lynch, and Flair, changing brands during the 2021 WWE Draft. In the presence of WWE official Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch exchanged their championships.

However, Charlotte challenged Becky to a winner-takes-all match. Before Becky responded, Sasha Banks made her way to the ring and added fuel to the fire.

Big Time Becks then exited, stating that she was no longer interested in the blue brand. She will face the SmackDown Women's Champion at Survivor Series next month.

Sasha Banks then attacked Charlotte and put the SmackDown Women's Champion on notice. 'The Boss' stood triumphant as Friday's show went off-air.

