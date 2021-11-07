"Charlotte Flair is the big heel" - Former Manager highlights a major issue in WWE's Women's Division

Former wrestler, booker and WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed Charlotte Flair's role in the company.

With the Queen being the top heel on SmackDown, WWE must now build up more babyfaces who can potentially challenge her such as Sasha Banks. Mantell further stated that other stars like Shotzi then become sacrificial lambs as they turn heel just to lose to another face.

Shotzi recently turned heel and attacked Sasha Banks. It seems that she will be put into a feud with Banks. However, the two have been announced as part of the SmackDown Women's Survivor Series team and will have to find a way to co-exist. Nonetheless, it seems like this feud will help The Boss regain her babyface status and then head into a feud with Charlotte Flair with some momentum.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to discuss the latest episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage.

Here's what Mantell had to say regarding Shotzi's current feud with Sasha and the possibility that WWE will have Shotzi lose to Banks just to build up Banks vs. Flair down the line.

"Welcome to pro wrestling. That's what they do. They will sacrifice one lamb for another. They don't care. I hate to see it because you're hurting the fans because they didn't want to boo Becky Lynch, they don't really want to boo The Boss. So they got a bunch of babyfaces running around and Charlotte Flair's the big heel. I don't understand it. With all the talent in the roster they have, just go in there, dig and pull out somebody. How did you think terrritories use to make a living years ago with talent that was not ready? They told the story and have him do interviews [which were] believable sort of", said Dutch Mantell

Check out the full show review in the video below:

Who will Charlotte Flair face at WWE Survivor Series?

With Sasha and Shotzi both being part of the SmackDown Women's Survivor Series team, Charlotte is now free for Survivor Series.

It's almost certain that Flair will take on Becky Lynch at Survivor Series in a 'champion vs. champion match' as is the custom at Survivor Series.

The two even teased a match a few weeks ago.

Who do you think will win at Survivor Series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please h/t Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman