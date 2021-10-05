"That's a bad word and he shouldn't have used it" - WWE legend criticizes recent Goldberg promo

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes Goldberg went too far by claiming he is going to “murder” WWE rival Bobby Lashley.

Lashley inadvertently attacked Goldberg’s son, Gage, after defeating the WWE Hall of Famer at SummerSlam in August. Since then, Goldberg has repeatedly used the words “kill” and “murder” in promos ahead of their match at Crown Jewel.

Mantell recently appeared on Tru Heel Heat with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s SP3 to discuss various wrestling topics, including Goldberg's promo last week. Using his own experience as an example, he said wrestlers should not threaten to kill their opponents.

“Years ago when I was young I told a guy I was gonna kill him. They stopped the interview," Mantell said. "They said, ‘Don’t say you’re going to kill him. We don’t need that.’

"Everybody knows they’re not going to kill him. Don’t they have laws against killing people? I mean you can go out there and say ‘I will destroy you’ or ‘I will annihilate you’ or ‘take you apart,’ but murdering people? That’s a bad word anyway and he shouldn’t have used it and I don’t like it.”

Goldberg’s latest WWE segment with Bobby Lashley

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Goldberg cut another intense in-ring promo while Bobby Lashley watched on from the stage area.

The WCW legend agreed to face Lashley in a No Holds Barred match, as the stipulation gives him “a license to kill” his opponent. Goldberg added that Lashley’s “lifeless body” will be “gasping for air” after their upcoming match.

The segment ended with Goldberg taking out Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin after they attacked him from behind. Moments earlier, the former Universal Champion said his trademark “You're next” catchphrase, followed by the words, “And you're dead.”

