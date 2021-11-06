"That didn't excite me at all" - Former WWE manager criticizes opening segment on SmackDown featuring Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was not impressed with the opening segment of this week's SmackDown featuring Roman Reigns.

The show opened with The Tribal Chief making his way to the ring alongside The Usos and Paul Heyman. He cut a promo on his absence while addressing last week's match where The Usos lost to the New Day.

While he was reviewing SmackDown on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell pointed out that the opening segment usually builds something to keep viewers hooked, but the intrigue was missing this time.

He suggested it was a very predictable setup where it was certain that The Usos would face New Day in some capacity and Roman Reigns would get involved. Here's what Mantell had to say about the whole segment:

"Since we're talking about SmackDown, they usually try to do something in that first segment to keep you tuned through the whole show. Today was light. I wasn't really tuned in to see the Usos fighting the New Day. That didn't excite me at all because I knew the finish. You knew Roman was going to come in there somewhere. Even though the Usos lost, they still beat them (New Day) up. It was so predictable."

Roman Reigns helped the Usos lay waste to the New Day

This week, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns made it very clear on SmackDown that the Bloodline will not bend the knee to King Xavier Woods.

With the match being made earlier in the evening, King Woods went to war with Jimmy Uso in a grueling main event. He pulled off a quick win over one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

However, before Jimmy could kneel to King Woods, Roman Reigns jumped into the ring and took out the latter and Sir Kofi.

The assault continued, and Roman made it clear to the new King that he would be in danger if he dared to show up on SmackDown next week.

Edited by Angana Roy