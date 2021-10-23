"Do you think anybody would think that he would beat Roman?" - Former WWE Manager comments on the next opponent for Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Big E getting ready to face off with Roman Reigns.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell reviewed Friday's SmackDown. He was all praise for the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns segment that formed the cornerstone of the new season. The former WWE booker suggested that with Lesnar now suspended indefinitely, WWE needed to look for a new adversary for the Tribal Chief.

Dutch Mantell pointed out that Big E will go up against Reigns at Survivor Series for brand supremacy. However, WWE is yet to build up to Big E as a credible threat to Roman Reigns.

Here's what Mantell said about the entire situation:

"So let me ask you this. How over would you say Big E is compared to the strongest babyface they've got? He would probably be the strongest babyface. How over would he be? Now being in the ring with Roman helps him. But do you think anybody would think that he would beat Roman? See, that's what you got to go after. You've got to make the people think well, this guy, he might beat him. But nobody is going to think that," Mantell said.

What happened between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on SmackDown?

Roman Reigns opened the show to celebrate his win over Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. He challenged his opponent to fulfill his promise to "beat Roman Reigns senseless."

The Beast Incarnate soon rushed to the ring, and mayhem ensued. Like a rampaging bull, Lesnar took down Roman Reigns, made quick work of the Usos, and attacked anything that moved.

Due to this, WWE official Adam Pierce decided to suspend Brock Lesnar indefinitely. However, the decision did not end well for him, as he received two F5s from the infuriated Lesnar.

