"They're paying no attention to him" - Wrestling veteran on why Xavier Woods' backstage interview was odd (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Xavier Woods' backstage interview on SmackDown.

Mantell caught up with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk to discuss the latest episode of the Blue Brand. The wrestling veteran mentioned that Kayla Braxton's backstage interview segment with Xavier Woods looked strange.

Mantell detailed that there was no one around the hallway when King Xavier Woods was crawling through after getting brutalized in the ring by the Bloodline. He suggested that WWE may have shot the segment earlier in the day when there were very few people in the arena.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"Remember when he (Xavier Woods) did the interview in the hallway? There is nobody in the hallway, maybe two guys way down but they're paying no attention to him crawling down the aisle way. So you can tell they shot that in the afternoon when nobody is there. But it really looks odd. It really does."

You can watch the full video here:

King Xavier Woods managed to exact revenge on The Bloodline

It was a tough night for King Woods as he saw The Bloodline destroy his cape, scepter, throne, and crown. However, the New Day member proclaimed that he would face Reigns at the end of the night.

As the show drew to a close, King Xavier Woods came down to the ring and called out Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief accepted and came to face Woods. However, The Usos could not come to his aid because WWE champion Big E had already decimated them.

King Woods and Big E then launched an all-out attack on The Bloodline and sent out a strong message to Roman Reigns ahead of Survivor Series 2021.

Will Roman Reigns defeat Big E in the Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series? Or will the latter stand victorious? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Angana Roy