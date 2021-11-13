"She's not committed to it" - Former WWE manager lambasts Charlotte Flair for her unconvincing promo (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has some issues with Charlotte Flair's promo skills.

The former booker was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk to review this week's SmackDown. He specifically singled out Charlotte Flair's promo as one of the show's weak spots.

While he was not a fan of the SmackDown Women's Champion, Mantell acknowledged that many liked her. He pointed out that Flair looked like she didn't believe her own words during the promo this week.

The former WWE manager was also not impressed with the "Uh-oh" moments during the promo. Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say:

"I'm not a big fan of her. I don't know why, she says the right words but to me it's just her saying words and she's not going all out on the promo. She's not buying the promo herself, it looks like to me. She's not committed to it. And even if you're not committed to it, you've got to deliver it. She says the words but you don't feel the words. It looked like at one point tonight she kind of got lost and put her head down a minute to think, 'Where am I going next?' She had the people saying, 'Uh oh, oops.' Everybody else might be crazy about her, I don't know why. Nothing with her work, she works great but I just don't feel her at all," Dutch Mantell said.

The animosity between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch further intensifies

During her promo on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair once again took a shot at Becky Lynch. The Queen berated her Survivor Series opponent, calling her a "fabricated champion." This comes just days after Becky Lynch mentioned in an interview that she didn't trust Charlotte Flair.

The two women are set to lock horns in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series for brand supremacy. Who are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments below.

