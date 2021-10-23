"I just think they're depending on the rap to get them there" - Wrestling veteran not impressed with Hit Row debut (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the Hit Row faction during this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

Hit Row debuted on the latest SmackDown episode. The hottest new faction on the blue brand made a bold statement as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Top Dolla got their first victory on the main roster over enhancement talent Dustin Lawyer & Daniel Williams.

Mantell was not particularly impressed with the faction. He detailed that they were depending on rap to get over with fans and suggested that they should focus more on their in-ring abilities.

"I don't like them. I just think they're depending on the rap to get them there, and not in the ring. But we're in the wrestling business. You know, you're in the rap business or you're in the wrestling business. They're good at rap," said Mantell.

Mantell, however, was pleased that WWE was using jobbers in squash matches to get the team over.

Mantell continued, "I liked that. You want to get a guy over, just put the job guy on and just slaughter him. It's doesn't matter. See nobody noticed that, how they're up against nobody. Nobody gave a crap. They were interested in the new people."

You can watch the complete video here:

Hit Row appeared in an exclusive backstage interview after their match

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott & Top Dolla delivered the goods inside the ring in their first outing on SmackDown. In a digital exclusive interview after the match, members of Hit Row mentioned they had a great night amidst the chaotic action on SmackDown.

Hit Row was possibly one of the biggest wins for SmackDown during the 2021 WWE Draft.

Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla, and B-Fab gave fans an opportunity to see them firsthand on the main roster this week, and with a quick rundown of their names and catchphrases, they have set the stage for a long and successful run with the blue brand.

Also Read

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Kartik Arry