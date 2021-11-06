"I think Vince has lost faith in his own team" - Former WWE manager on Vince McMahon cutting talent from the roster (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently spoke on the latest WWE releases and discussed Vince McMahon's frame of mind while letting go of talent.

The former WWE manager was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk with Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino. Among other things, the trio discussed the shocking layoff of several WWE talents.

Mantell suggested that Vince McMahon didn't have to face issues in the past because the stars learned their craft in the territories before coming to WWE.

He reasoned that the WWE Chairman did not trust his team to get superstars over and called the shots unilaterally. Here's what Mantell had to say:

"It doesn't make sense to me. Why even bother with the whole training center if you're just going to ignore what they produce? See Vince didn't have this problem years and years ago because he had the territories training all these guys. So when a guy got over in a territory and went around, Vince knew that this guy was good to program with and he can carry it. I think Vince McMahon has lost faith in his own team and he doesn't trust them. He's going to make these decisions unilaterally and he won't consult anybody else," Mantell said.

Mantell also stated that he was particularly shocked by the release of Karrion Kross and Mia Yim.

Mantell continued, "Well, the one that surprised me the most out of any of them was Karrion Kross. Even Mia Yim and Nia Jax. That was the one that surprised me becuase she had the bloodline."

Vince McMahon was planning to revamp Karrion Kross again

In the aftermath of the recent release, Wrestling Observer reported that Vince McMahon was looking to repackage Karrion Kross. The WWE chairman felt that Kross was not getting over with the fans.

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Karrion Kross was brought up to the main roster while he was NXT Champion, lost on his RAW debut. Underwent an odd character change that was a hot topic for a bit. Just one bad creative decision followed another after another. Karrion Kross was brought up to the main roster while he was NXT Champion, lost on his RAW debut. Underwent an odd character change that was a hot topic for a bit. Just one bad creative decision followed another after another.

The former two-time NXT Champion's main roster run was quite underwhelming with a loss against Jeff Hardy on his first night on RAW. Kross managed to rake up some wins in the following weeks but lost a lot of his allure because of a new entrance theme, a strange mask, and not having Scarlett as his valet.

