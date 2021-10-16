"How many of those girls can go 15-16 minutes?" WWE veteran comments on Becky Lynch and WWE Women's Division (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell mentioned that he was impressed by Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks putting on a great match on SmackDown.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell heaped praise on the two women for putting on a 15-minute classic on the blue brand.

Mantell detailed that Becky Lynch and Banks were among the few superstars in the Women's Division that could go that long and put on an excellent show for the fans.

Here's what the former WWE manager had to say about the Becky and Sasha match:

"The girls' matches don't go as long and I don't know why. They let Becky and Sasha go. They went for 15 minutes. How many of those girls can go 15-16 minutes? Do you think Carmella could do that and hold the people?" Mantell said.

Dutch Mantell believes the Becky-Sasha-Bianca storyline to be one of the best things on the blue brand apart from the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns angle.

"It all goes back to the story. And when you had her with Sasha in the ring tonight, they had a story going on and that's one of their best stories too. If you look at the show, you got Brock and Roman, you got the girls, and you got Finn going for King of the Ring and it was a good show," Mantell said.

Sasha Banks pinned Becky Lynch this week on SmackDown

Becky Lynch faced fellow 'Horsewoman' Sasha Banks in a two-and-a-half-hour supersized SmackDown this week. Lynch took a shocking defeat ahead of her title defense at Crown Jewel.

Bianca Belair was at ringside during the match. The action spilled to the outside of the ring, leading to Becky Lynch hitting an elbow on Belair as Banks ducked out of the way.

Belair would then get involved in the match, trying to whip Becky with her hair. Sasha Banks hit a Backstabber on the distracted Women's Champion to win the match via pinfall.

