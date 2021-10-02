"I would just go with her" - Dutch Mantell picks his favorite to win the Queen's Crown tournament (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently discussed the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament and said Rhea Ripley should win the inaugural edition.

Last night's episode of SmackDown featured the WWE Draft. During the show, the company also announced the 2021 King of the Ring tournament as well as the first-ever Queen’s Crown tournament.

Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell hoped that WWE would not get into any shenanigans by booking a male superstar to win the women's tourney.

Here's what the former WWE manager had to say about his pick to win the Queen's Crown:

"What about that girl? Who's Nikki A.S.H.'s partner? Rhea Ripley. I would just go with her," Mantell said.

You can watch Dutch Mantell break down this week's episode of SmackDown in the video below:

During the blue brand's latest show, Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., collectively dubbed "Super Brutality," were drafted to RAW.

The women's tag team champions already have a storyline building with Nox and Shotzi. It will be interesting to see whether Ripley and Nikki remain exclusive to RAW or continue to defend the titles on both brands.

Queen's Crown matches start next week on SmackDown

WWE announced that matches for both King of the Ring and Queen's Crown would begin from next week's episode of SmackDown, which is also being touted as the season premiere of the blue brand.

The show will air live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The matches will continue on RAW for the October 11 episode, with the finals set for this year's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Crown Jewel is set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 21. This will mark WWE's first international pay-per-view since the pandemic.

