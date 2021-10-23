"Now we're back to the same spot we were a couple of months ago" - Dutch Mantell on major flaw with WWE's booking (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed the current problems with WWE.

The former WWE manager stated that Roman Reigns was the only guy in the roster that stood out and the other talent was two levels below him:

"When I look at WWE, they have one top guy, Roman Reigns and the rest of it is like two levels below him," said Mantell.

Dutch Mantell detailed that even back in the 80s, WWE had levels on their rosters where the talent was slotted. He noted that WWE was back in the conundrum of not having a credible opponent to go up against Roman Reigns:

"They don't have anybody there, so they reverted back to something. But at least in the 80s, I think, in the different versions of WWF and E, they had levels. You know, you had your main event guy, then you had your secondary guys - they weren't quite stars but they were better than first match guys. Then you had a level up and down. They don't have that anymore, at all. And now we're back to the same spot we were a couple of months ago when we said that Roman Reigns does not have opponents. Who's he going to go against now?" Mantell added.

WWE put on a strong show to follow up Crown Jewel

The new era of WWE kicked off with a season premiere episode of SmackDown. The show was built around the fallout from the Lesnar-Reigns bout at Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar was in a destructive mood and unleashed a chaotic melee that led to WWE official Adam Pierce suspending him indefinitely.

The show also witnessed the coronation ceremony of King Xavier Woods and the debut of Hit Row. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair engaged in a title exchange and Sasha Banks put new SmackDown Women's Champion Flair on notice with an attack to close out the show.

