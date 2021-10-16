"They just disappeared because they got too much wrestling" - Dutch Mantell discusses WWE's falling viewership (Exclusive) 

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell joined Sid Pullar 3 and Rick Ucchino to discuss various topics. He spoke about why WWE has been losing audiences over the last few years.

The trio discussed how WWE took a massive gamble by broadcasting the supersized SmackDown this week on FS1. Mantell compared the current scenario between WWE and AEW to the Monday Night Wars.

The wrestling veteran believed that many fans tuned out back in the day due to overexposure to the product. He detailed that despite having big stars, the fans stopped watching after a point in time.

"Let's go back to when WCW and WWE were going head to head. That was a combined total of 10 million people watching Monday Night Wrestling. And where did they go? They just disappeared because they got too much wrestling. And it was repeat, repeat, repeat. And they had stars, I mean they had big-time stars, but that wasn't enough to keep the people after a while," Mantell said.

WWE put on an action-packed SmackDown before Crown Jewel

WWE pulled out all the stops for the two-and-a-half-hour supersized SmackDown this week. The episode marked the go-home show for the blue brand ahead of the high-profile Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

The show featured Edge, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar, among others. Becky and Banks put on a pay-per-view-worthy singles non-title match.

The show closed with a contract signing for the Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel between current champion Roman Reigns and challenger Brock Lesnar.

