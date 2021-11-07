"Not 128 of them" - Dutch Mantell comments on reports about recent WWE releases being hard to work with (Exclusive)

Following the latest batch of WWE releases, several reports suggested that some of these Superstars were difficult to work with. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell argued otherwise by saying that it's hard to see how this rumor could be true about all of the released wrestlers.

As a former booker and a promoter, Dutch Mantell has likely been in similar situations in the past. He has spent decades in the industry, so he knows quite a lot about backstage dealings in the wrestling business. As a result, he has a unique perspective about these reports.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to review the latest episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Because the episode came one day after the latest releases, the trio talked about them. In one highlight, Mantell expressed his doubt that the numerous stars who have been cut were difficult to work with.

"Not 128 of them [could be difficult to work with], seriously," said Mantell. "I'd say out of the 128, you may have had 10, maybe 15 who were difficult to work with."

"But when you start a new job, you're not difficult to work with," said Mantell. "You'd do anything they want you to do. So that is just a line - I think the line might be they don't understand, or they're not getting it. That would be more believable than they're hard to work with."

WWE has released multiple big names this year

As a result of budget cuts, WWE has released several noteworthy stars this year. The first group of cuts came this past April, when WWE let go of surprising names like Samoa Joe and The IIconics.

While Joe would later get rehired, many of these performers haven't made their way back to WWE. The next big round came in June, as fan-favorite stars like Aleister Black and Braun Strowman were released.

There were also two sizable rounds of NXT releases, and WWE later parted ways with Bray Wyatt in an individual move. The latest string of releases came a few days ago, when performers like Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and Nia Jax were cut from their contracts.

What do you make of the most recent batch of releases? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

