"He can't even talk" - Dutch Mantell heavily criticizes WWE star's promo on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Following last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, former booker Dutch Mantell didn't mince words while discussing Ridge Holland's segment. He believes that the star lacks his verbal skills and is relatively unknown to be put in a story with Sheamus.

On SmackDown, Ridge Holland had a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton where he discussed Sheamus being his idol. He then further expressed his wish to be Sheamus' tag team partner.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell and Rick Ucchino reviewed the latest episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what he had to say regarding Ridge Holland's promo:

"Who is the other guy from England who is supposed to be Sheamus' best friend? Who is that guy? Why are they letting him talk? He can't even talk. You think Sheamus will deny knowledge of even knowing this guy? This guy is green too right? Yeah. I hate to put the stopper on it right at the beginning but you can tell he hasn't been around wrestling long," Mantell said.

As Holland was raving over Sheamus, the interview was interrupted by the latter's former tag team partner, Cesaro. He warned Holland of the Celtic Warrior's attitude. The star wasn't worried as he challenged 'The Swiss Cyborg's for his position as Sheamus' tag team partner.

Ridge Holland was recently called up from WWE NXT

Initially a part of NXT UK, Holland came to the U.S.A. following the pandemic. In August 2020, he debuted in the black-and-gold brand.

While he initially didn't have a proper storyline, Holland attacked Adam Cole late last year. Before things could progress, he suffered a leg injury, taking a break for a while.

He returned to NXT earlier this year and allied himself with Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan. He was called up to SmackDown as part of this year's WWE Draft and has seemingly been launched into a program with Sheamus and Cesaro.

What do you make of this recent development in Ridge Holland's WWE career? Do you think he will be able to flourish in this role? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

