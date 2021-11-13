"I didn't understand that" - Wrestling veteran ridicules Hit Row's rap segment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is not a fan of Hit Row's rap skills.

Mantell was in conversation with Rick Ucchino on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, reviewing the latest episode of SmackDown. The former WWE manager spoke in detail about the backstage segments on the blue brand, specifically the one featuring Hit Row, Jinder Mahal, and Shanky.

Dutch Mantell was left clueless during the rap segment. He did not understand a single word of what Hit Row was saying and failed to understand the Hindi rap by Shanky and Jinder Mahal.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say:

"They did a rap segment that I couldn't understand what they were saying. Then they followed that with Jinder Mahal and Shanky. And they did rapping in Indian, I guess. I didn't understand that. And I'm thinking I don't get it. Wasn't it odd?" Mantell said.

You can watch the full video here:

Jinder and Shanky called out Hit Row on SmackDown

Hit Row has been grabbing eyeballs ever since they debuted on the blue brand a few weeks ago. In their first match on SmackDown, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Top Dolla smashed some enhancement talent to make a strong statement.

This week on SmackDown, the up-and-coming trio of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Top Dolla showcased their rap skills in a backstage segment.

This, however, was quickly followed by another backstage segment of Jinder and Shanky making fun of Hit Row in a rap song of their own. Jinder went on to say that Hit Row was more like "Cringe Row."

What did you think of the rap segment on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below.

