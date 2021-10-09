"WWE has never been a tag team company" - WWE veteran reveals Vince McMahon's views on tag team wrestling (Exclusive)

WWE Veteran and former manager Dutch Mantell recently disclosed that Vince McMahon isn't a big fan of tag teams in WWE.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell reviewed SmackDown alongside Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III. While discussing a possible breakup between The Street Profits, Mantell also shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon's views on Tag Team wrestling.

"If they break up the street profits, you know what that means? That means [Angelo] Dawkins dies because Montez [Ford] is married to Bianca plus he's got a lot of talent, but Dawkins would die. If he's not attached to Montez, he's gone . . . [If the Street Profits break up] they're not gonna give him an opportunity because they'll go with Montez Ford . . . WWE has never been a tag team company at all because Vince [McMahon] doesn't like tag teams. He doesn't really know the stuff that you could do with them. I guess he doesn't want to do it," Mantell said.

Check out the latest edition of Smack Talk and Dutch Mantell's thoughts on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown in the video below.

Mantell has spent a large portion of his career working with WWE and has interacted with Vince McMahon on countless occasions.

What is the current state of WWE's Tag Team division?

There are two major Tag Team Championships in WWE: The RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Currently, the RAW Tag Team Champions are Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro). The team consists of two top stars on RAW who have previously held significant singles titles.

On the Blue Brand, The Usos have a firm grip on the SmackDown Tag Team Championship as they have defeated almost every tag team on SmackDown. They are also a part of The Bloodline faction.

WWE is yet to announce a SmackDown Tag Team title match for Crown Jewel. The Usos will likely collide with The Street Profits again per their ongoing rivalry.

What do you think of Vince McMahon's perception of Tag Team Wrestling? What are your thoughts on the current state of the WWE Tag Team division? Let us know in the comments section below.

