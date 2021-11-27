"They do have two guys" - Former WWE manager suggests two superstars that could beat Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about two WWE Superstars who could be credible adversaries to Roman Reigns.

Mantell was on this week's episode of SmackTalk, where he reviewed the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Mantell hinted that the promotion had booked Roman Reigns into a stratosphere. Hence, it isn't easy to find someone from the current roster to step up to him.

He suggested that Jeff Hardy was over with the crowd and could be built as the next challenger for Roman Reigns. Mantell also put McIntyre's name in the mix, stating that the Scottish Warrior could also be a credible threat to the Tribal Chief's Universal Title reign.

'He (Jeff Hardy) didn't get over because of his interviews. He got over because of all the stuff he does, that he still does. And his interviews are a lot better than they used to be. So they do have two guys they can work with and that's McIntyre and Hardy. So they are not really in as bad a shape as they were six months ago. They had no bench. But their bench is better now," Mantell said.

Roman Reigns will have to deal with Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman kicked off this week's SmackDown. They declared that the likes of Big E and Brock Lesnar were losers compared to the Tribal Chief.

Reigns said that he did not care who won the invitational Battle Royal because he was ready to smash anyone that stepped into the ring with him.

Later in the night, Sami Zayn managed to steal a victory in the Battle Royal to become the number one contender for the WWE Universal title. However, his celebrations were short-lived.

Kayla Braxton announced that WWE had lifted the indefinite suspension of Brock Lesnar, and he will be on SmackDown next week. The cameras then panned to a visibly annoyed Roman Reigns backstage. He will now have to take on Sami Zayn and Brock Lesnar shortly.

