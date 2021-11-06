"It's according to who you are" - Wrestling veteran describes how difficult it is to meet Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about how difficult it was for backstage talent to meet Vince McMahon.

Mantell reviewed this week's episode of SmackDown on the latest episode of Smack Talk. The wrestling veteran also touched upon Vince McMahon's mindset while booking talent and stated that getting face time with the WWE Chairman depended on who was asking for it.

Mantell mentioned that Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar wouldn't find it as difficult to get a hold of McMahon as some other members of the roster.

"Well, you can't [get face time with Vince McMahon that easily]. It's according to who you are. If you were Roman Reigns, it wouldn't be hard. Or if it was Brock Lesnar, it wouldn't be hard," Mantell said.

Dutch Mantell thinks that Vince McMahon should be worried about booking issues with WWE

During the interview, Mantell also spoke about the lack of consistent long-term storylines in WWE. He mentioned that the company will continue to make money, but if their creative effort remains the same, the program will become less and less interesting to watch in the long run.

"Well, I had a lot of faith in WWE before. But unless something changes, they are going to continue to make money because of their syndication deal and their Saudi Arabia deal, but their shows won't be long-term enjoyable to watch. Because now WWE is hit and miss. AEW, as much as I hate to say it, they are bringing you wrestling matches because that's who he's [Tony Khan] hired. He's hired wrestlers, not actors, not stunt people or well-known athletes, but guys who get in there and dig," Mantell stated.

The wrestling veteran clearly attributes AEW's success to Tony Khan's vision for pro wrestling, and whether or not WWE higher-ups shift gears when it comes to creative approach, it'll still be interesting to see what both companies look like in the years to come.

