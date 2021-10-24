Former manager discusses whether WWE can "draw money" with Xavier Woods as the King of the Ring (Exclusive)

Following last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the current King of the Ring. While Mantell is an admirer of Xavier Woods, he doesn't think WWE can draw money with him as the King of the Ring.

A couple of days ago at WWE Crown Jewel, Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor in the finals of the tournament to become the King of the Ring. With his lifelong dream now fulfilled, King Xavier took his rightful place on the throne with the crown atop his head.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to review AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown. Here's what the former booker thinks of Xavier Woods as the new King of the Ring:

"I don't think you could draw any money with Xavier. I don't know. They don't have a heel for him. I like him. He's a good kid, he works hard. But I think they gave it to him, they're doing something with Big E, and they've put the title on Kofi [in the past], 'well let's do something with Xavier', which I kind of understand. But I don't know if that's gonna translate to business. I don't think it will. It might . . . He may have drawn a little money in the group, in the trio, but putting him by himself, I don't know. I love the kid, but, here comes the jam, I don't think there's any money in him, I really don't.", said Dutch Mantell.

Mantell had an interesting back and forth debate with the hosts on the podcast. You can check out the full WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage reviews in the video above.

Xavier Woods has had some remarkable singles matches recently in WWE

During the King of the Ring tournament, Xavier Woods got a chance to display his talent as a singles competitor in his matches against Ricochet, Jinder Mahal and Finn Balor.

However, even prior to the King of the Ring tournament, Woods had been given some interesting singles matches and he delivered upon each and every one of them.

In his matches with the likes of Riddle, Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley, King Xavier proved that he can hang in the squared circle with some of the best in singles competition.

