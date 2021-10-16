"I'm really surprised they didn't break The New Day up already" - Former WWE manager shares his thoughts on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell recently discussed a potential match between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. He expected WWE to break up the New Day at some point in the past.

WWE recently had the opportunity to book a match between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament. Instead, WWE had Jinder Mahal pick up a win over Kofi.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel, Dutch Mantell sat down with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III to discuss several topics. Here's what Mantell had to say regarding The New Day and Xavier Woods potentially winning King of The Ring and challenging a top champion:

"Kofi vs. Xavier, if they built that right, would be a hell of a match-up. I'm really surprised they didn't break The New Day up already . . . Let's put a professional wrestler in the same mode as we do an NFL Football player, or an NBA Basketball player. After they go 5 or 6 years, they're getting a little old, unless they're a superstar and you can't say Xavier Woods is a Superstar. He has been aligned with them but I don't think you could get enough heat and attention around to make him credible enough that people would even accept he could challenge Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the title", said Dutch Mantell.

Xavier Woods looks to win the WWE King of the Ring tournament

Last week on WWE RAW, Xavier Woods defeated Ricochet in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. Jinder Mahal managed to pick up the win over Woods' tag team partner Kofi Kingston in the same bracket.

Mahal and Woods are now set to collide next week on RAW to determine who heads into the tournament's finals.

On the Blue brand, Finn Balor managed to get back-to-back wins over Cesaro and Sami Zayn to earn his spot in the tournament's finals.

