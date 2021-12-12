"They were spellbound" - Dutch Mantell heaps praise on this week's SmackDown segment (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell praised the graphic displayed during Xia Li's debut on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Li made her main roster debut on this week's episode of SmackDown. WWE built anticipation for the Chinese star's arrival with a series of vignettes.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell sat down with Rick Ucchino, Sid Pullar III, and wrestling journalist Bill Apter on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast. They reviewed this week's episode of SmackDown and discussed the latest events from the blue brand.

Mantell was impressed with the graphic put up by WWE during Li's entrance. Mantell pointed out that the action within the ring had stopped while Xia Li was making her entrance suggesting that everyone was spellbound.

Here's what Mantell said had to say about the debuting superstar:

"Great entrance! They were spellbound, I guess. They were just like Oh my God. She has lightning shooting out of her hands," Mantell said.

You can watch the full video here:

Xia Li came to the assistance of Naomi this week on SmackDown

Naomi was scheduled to face off with Sonya Deville this week. Naomi was under the impression that she would finally have the opportunity to settle the scores with the WWE official. However, Deville had a few tricks up her sleeve.

Sonya introduced Shayna Baszler as the official timekeeper for the match and Natalya as the guest ring announcer. As the odds surmounted against Naomi, she found an ally in the form of Xia Li.

The debuting superstar joined Naomi in her fight against Deville and her associates. Xia Li came down to the ring and unleashed a flurry of kicks that found their mark on the trio of Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville and Natalya. Xia Li's assistance allowed Naomi to one up Sonya Deville this week.

Edited by Anirudh B