"I don't have big hopes for her" - Dutch Mantell comments on WWE potentially pushing a new SmackDown addition (Exclusive)

In a recent podcast appearance, Dutch Mantell criticized the current state of the WWE's women's division. He also went on to say that he doesn't have much optimism for Xia Li, who was recently drafted to SmackDown. Mantell said that although WWE might push her heavily, the creative team is also very unpredictable.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has aired vignettes promoting Xia Li's main roster debut. She is set to make her first appearance on SmackDown next week, which could bring a new spark to WWE's women's division. Xia Li could prove to be a credible challenger for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship down the line.

"I don't know how long Charlotte [Flair] and Sasha [Banks] is going to go. I don't think [Toni Storm vs Charlotte Flair] is going to go long. I don't, because [of WWE's] history. They try to get somebody over and they just disappear but they've invested [so much time in Xia Li]. We'll see where they go but I don't have big hopes for her. So when I don't have big hopes that means they might push her to the moon. I don't know. Nobody can figure out this team, this creative team.", said Dutch Mantell

Xia Li's run in WWE NXT

During her time in WWE NXT, Xia Li played the character of a subordinate to a powerful master who would grant her the power to finish matches in quick fashion.

By the end of her time in NXT, Xia Li had become one of the strongest members of the women's division. Following her time on the developmental brand, she appeared in dark matches before main roster events and was recently drafted to SmackDown.

