"He's not strong enough" - Dutch Mantell comments on the possibility of WWE star challenging Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Former WWE booker Dutch Mantell recently commented on Xavier Woods winning King of the Ring and challenging Roman Reigns. He believes that Woods is not a legitimate threat to Reigns yet.

Mantell sat down with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on the latest edition of Smack Talk on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel. Mantell gave his insight on multiple topics, including a potential match between Woods and Roman Reigns.

"I like [Xavier Woods]. I remember when he first started, but I don't think he is in the spot where he can challenge Roman Reigns. He needs so much maintenance work on him, I don't think they can get him there. He's not strong enough. He's been with the New Day for almost 10 years and he's kind of alligned with them. He would need work to make him credible and I don't think they can do it," said Dutch Mantell.

In the video below, check out Dutch Mantell's thoughts on several topics, including Brock Lesnar and WWE's Women's division.

Timeline of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar leading to Crown Jewel 2021

After he defeated John Cena at WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns' celebration was interrupted by Brock Lesnar. The latter stared down Reigns before he slowly exited the squared circle.

Over the next few weeks, Reigns got occupied with Balor. But before Reigns could lock horns with The Prince at Extreme Rules, WWE announced Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for Crown Jewel.

The Tribal Chief's win over Finn Balor provided him with momentum heading into his match against Lesnar as he looks to defeat the Beast Incarnate.

However, Reigns hasn't been too successful at defeating Lesnar in the past. Their one-on-one record currently stands at 2-1 in favor of Lesnar. Plus, with the added doubt over Paul Heyman's loyalty, Roman Reigns seems to be at a disadvantage in psychological warfare.

Who do you think will walk out of WWE Crown Jewel as the Universal Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read

Please embed the video and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any quotes from the article.

Vince Russo points out a major issue with the King of The Ring tournament. Check out his comments.

Edited by Angana Roy