"Gotta be Bond" - Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock says he’s keen to be the next James Bond

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has opened up about his desire to be the next James Bond.

In an interview with Esquire magazine, The Rock revealed his interest in following in the footsteps of Daniel Craig. (H/T: NME)

“Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very, very cool.” - said The Rock.

The Rock noted that his grandfather, Peter Maivia, was part of the James Bond franchise and played the role of a villain in You Only live Twice.

However, the former WWE World Champion would rather play the role of James Bond and not be a villain in the franchise.

“I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”

Daniel Craig is set to depart from the James Bond Franchise. Recently, he spoke on the SiriusXM show Straight from the Hart and gave some piece of advice to the next actor who will be playing the role. (H/T: NME)

“There’s a couple of things I’d say, but I mean, one is: don’t be s***.”

Craig added that one has to grab the role and make it his own, and that is the only way to go forward.

“I would say you’ve got to grab it and make it your own. I think that’s the way to go forward." - added Craig.

The Rock has already been a huge success in Hollywood

The Rock is one of the most well known faces in Hollywood and has earned a lot of fame in recent years. The Rock joined the acting industry while already being a part of the wrestling industry. The first role he played was of his father, in the comedy series, That 70’s Show.

The Rock has worked in movies such as Star Trek: Voyager, The Mummy Returns, The Scorpion King and many more.

The most famous movie franchise The Rock has been a part of is The Fast & Furious series where he played the role of Luke Hobbs.

Dwayne Johnson has also announced the release date for his upcoming movie Black Adam, which is 29th of July, 2022.

Edited by Ryan K Boman