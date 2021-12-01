Braun Strowman and former WWE star to donate their proceeds to worthy cause

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has announced that he and EC3 will donate their proceeds from the upcoming Blizzard Brawl event to the Waukesha Parade victims.

The event will be held in Waukesha, Wisconsin this Saturday. Strowman and the former 24/7 Champion will be hosting a meet-and-greet and autograph session. All of the proceeds will go to the victims’ fund.

Braun Strowman told CBS 58 News that the city is dear to his heart and it's an opportunity for him to do some good in the community.

“So here’s the deal," said Strowman. "We are doing a meet and greet autograph signing, photo opportunity stuff before and after the show. Myself and my tag team partner for the night, EC3, his real name is Michael Hunter. He’s one of my best friends and business partners and my tag team wrestling partner. We have been very blessed and fortunate in our lives with everything that has been allotted to us through professional wrestling. Working with WWE and now working outside of WWE. Wisconsin is near and dear to my heart,” Strowman said. “My sister and I are the only ones in my family born out of the state of Wisconsin. Waukesha is my back door, my backyard."

“I think this is an awesome opportunity to do some good in the community,” Strowman added. “All the money, all the proceeds raised from the autograph signing meet and greet will be donated to the families and the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade. I am really looking forward to having a huge massive turnout. I mean, it’s in Waukesha so the people of Waukesha will be supporting this for a good cause looking to do a little bit of good in a time of bad here." (H/T WrestlingINC.)

Braun Strowman says he's hoping to raise at least $10,000

Braun Strowman is one of the most generous human beings in the world. This won't be the first time he'll be doing something for a good cause. Back in 2019, the former Universal Champion jumped into a frozen lake in support of the Boys & Girls Club.

He is hoping to raise a minimum of $10,000 to donate to the Waukesha Parade victims.

“I am hoping to raise a minimum of $10,000," said Strowman. "I don’t see why people coming out for photographs, autographs… I’ll be signing action figures, I’ll be signing personal pictures, and once again 100% of the proceeds from my meet and greet and EC3’s meet and greet will be donated to the families of Waukesha victims.”

Braun Strowman had a successful career in WWE, capturing the Universal Championship and RAW Tag Team Championship, among other accomplishments. Meanwhile, EC3 is a four-time 24/7 Champion.

