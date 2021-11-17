"I think a lot of talent don't know what's next" - Former World Champion comments on the future of Triple H in WWE (Exclusive)

It's no secret that Triple H has been the brains behind the success of NXT. Former Impact World Champion EC3 recently gave his take on the possibility of The Game taking over the overall creative process in WWE after Vince McMahon.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast this week, EC3 discussed his pro wrestling career, facing the likes of Jon Moxley and Sting, and his time in WWE.

He acknowledged that a lot had changed in Vince McMahon's company since he left. The former WWE star mentioned that Triple H taking over the reins of WWE would be "natural and productive." According to EC3, even current superstars might not be too sure about who takes charge of the promotion after Mr. McMahon.

"Well I'm not backstage anymore so I can't tell you or speak for anybody. I mean, it would seem like an option. I think the whole landscape has changed drastically since I've been gone in different ways. So I have no idea how the power structure goes and where the power lies in the end. From working with him in NXT, I think [Triple H taking over WWE] would be natural and productive. But again, it's not my creation, it's not my baby and not my decision. So I don't know and I think a lot of talent don't know what's next or who it would go to or what it becomes. At the same time, when you're journeying into the unknown, you could either be scared or you could be free to be yourself and do your best work and put yourself out there," EC3 said.

You can watch the full video here:

Triple H is currently recovering from a cardiac episode

Following a cardiac event due to a genetic heart issue, Triple H underwent successful surgery in September. There was an outpouring of love and good wishes for The Game as he was recovering from surgery.

The 14-time world champion also took to Twitter to thank everyone for their overwhelming support.

Triple H @TripleH

See you soon 🙏❤️ I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)See you soon 🙏❤️ I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon 🙏❤️

Earlier this week, WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard mentioned that Triple H has been doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.

