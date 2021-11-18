"She is super awesome" - Former WWE Star recalls working with Alexa Bliss; comments on 'A Moment of Bliss' appearance (Exclusive)

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE star EC3 praised Alexa Bliss. He further stated that he did not think the dropped storyline between the two was meant to be a romantic angle.

EC3 was called up to the main roster in 2019. He got a chance to formally introduce himself on a segment of "A Moment of Bliss". The former Women's Champion interviewed EC3 before they were interrupted first by Nia Jax and then by Dean Ambrose. The latter challenged EC3 to a match which the former Impact star won.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Dr Chris Featherstone sat down with EC3 to discuss a number of topics. The two had an in-depth interview where EC3 also shared his experience working with Alexa Bliss. Here's what he had to say about the former women's champion and the nature of the storyline:

"I didn't know we had a romantic angle. Is that something you read on the internet? Because the internet is full of lies. How was it like working with Alexa Bliss? She is super awesome and she is super talented. She is also a fellow Ohioan and she taught me about Tumi luggage and their lifetime guarantee. She's awesome, she's great but I don't recall there being a romantic angle. I recall that in our initial thing she was flirting with me [in character] and then we never saw each other again. But it would have been great because I slay at romance, it's one of my fortes. Maybe art would immitate life, if you what I mean, wink wink. I'm kidding," said EC3.

EC3's last few angles in WWE

Following his main roster call-up, EC3 was given a few singles matches, however he was later delegated to the unofficial 24/7 division. He was often seen being a part of the 24/7 championship chases and even held the title four times.

He was released by WWE in April last year as a result of budget cuts. He then worked at IMPACT Wrestling for a while. He is now one of the hottest stars on the independent circuit.

