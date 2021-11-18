"It's something I'll never forget" - EC3 reveals his favourite memory of NXT; takes a dig at his own main roster run (Exclusive)

In an exclusive interview, EC3 revealed that his favorite memory of the black and gold brand was the satisfaction following the ladder match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. The former WWE Superstar proceeded to joke that he has wiped his mind clean of any memories he had of his main roster run in WWE.

At NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, EC3, Killian Dain, Adam Cole, Ricochet, Lars Sullivan and Velveteen Dream competed in a six-man ladder match to be crowned the inaugural North American champion. Cole went on to unstrap the belt from the hook and become the first-ever North American Champion. The match is regarded by many as one of the best ladder matches in the recent history of WWE.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, EC3 joined Dr. Chris Featherstone to discuss a number of topics about his wrestling career. Here's what the former WWE star had to say about his favorite memory in the company:

"I think my favorite memory from NXT would be the satisfaction of the ladder match for the North American Championship upon coming to the back. Trips [Triple H] and Shawn [Michaels] were there and they're just like 'Wow'. They were super happy and it was a vindication for my long journey back there. What sucked about it is that I started to peak. First thing it was like an awesome moment. That's something I'll never forget. I'll never forget walking the streets of New Orleans drinking whatever, like jungle juice, and the fans were everywhere slapping us on the back. It was just a good night. That match is probably my favorite memory of NXT. With WWE [main roster] I've purposely went to my therapist to have it erased from my mind like The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind so I have no recollection of anything that took place in the WWE [Main roster]," said EC3.

EC3's run in WWE NXT

EC3 signed with WWE NXT in 2018 and was brought in as one of the hottest free agents in the world. He was even built and prioritized as a valuable and integral part of the promotion. He had entertaining feuds with Velveteen Dream and Adam Cole.

However, his main roster run was vastly different from his time in NXT. He first picked up some momentum, but was then relegated to the unofficial 24/7 division.

