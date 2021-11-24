“Effective immediately”- Ex WWE star sends a message to Vince McMahon by “releasing him from his duties”

Former nWo member and WWE performer, Virgil has sent a message to Vince McMahon.

Taking to Twitter, Virgil posted that the WWE Chairman has been released from his duties. The former WWE star also hilariously wrote that the overseeing of all talents and decision making will be in his hands from now on.

At the end of the tweet, Virgil included that he's glad that the company has finally come to its senses:

"Breaking news: I have just released Vince McMahon from his duties. Effective immediately I will be once again overseeing all talent and decision making. Glad that the company has come to their senses." - wrote Virgil.

Virgil @TheRealVirgil Breaking news: I have just released Vince McMahon from his duties. Effective immediately I will be once again overseeing all talent and decision making. Glad that the company has come to their senses. Breaking news: I have just released Vince McMahon from his duties. Effective immediately I will be once again overseeing all talent and decision making. Glad that the company has come to their senses. https://t.co/wYTUEIxoBJ

WWE have recently released a host of Superstars once again including the likes of John Morrison, Drake Maverick, and top faction Hit Row.

Throughout 2021, WWE has let go several other superstars, as well, including former WWE Universal Champions, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

Vince McMahon showed off “Cleopatra’s Golden Egg”

At Survivor Series, Vince McMahon made his return to WWE TV for the first time in quite a while.

The WWE Chairman showed off a golden egg to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. The egg was gifted to him by The Rock and it was a prop from his movie ‘Red Notice’.

The egg was then stolen by someone, so McMahon called both Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to his chambers. He demanded that they get right on the matter and find the culprit.

WWE @WWE



Drop your guesses below ⬇️ Will the culprit be revealed tonight on #WWERaw Drop your guesses below ⬇️ Will the culprit be revealed tonight on #WWERaw?Drop your guesses below ⬇️ https://t.co/ujDofOVKKA

Later, it was revealed that the precious golden egg was stolen by Austin Theory.

Theory, though caught as the perpetrator, was actually rewarded for his silly stunt. McMahon said he admired his guts and that Theory reminded him of a young version of himself. He granted Theory a WWE Championship match against Big E later that night.

Eventually, the reigning champion won the match and retained his title.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What did you think of the storyline involving Vince McMahon and the mystery of the stolen egg? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman