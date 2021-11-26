Finn Balor shares a heartwarming message on the 20th anniversary of his debut

WWE superstar Finn Balor had a message for his supporters after completing 20 years in the world of pro-wrestling.

Finn Balor's fairytale journey started on 23 November 2001 when he made his professional wrestling debut on NWA UK Hammerlock. The RAW superstar is widely known for his tenure with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), where he competed under the ring name Prince Devitt.

During his time with the Japanese promotion, Balor had the honor of holding multiple titles in both singles and tag team divisions. He was also the leader and founder of the famous faction Bullet Club.

After making a name for himself around the world, Finn Balor signed with WWE in 2014.

Earlier today, the inaugural WWE Universal champion took to Twitter to address the occasion of him reaching this huge milestone.

"Nov 23 2001 I made my Pro-Wrestling debut. Thank you To everyone who helped me along the way, To everyone that cheered & boo’ed at the shows, To Hammerlock, NJPW, NXT, WWE & the Club, To all the men & woman I work with & To my family & wife for unwavering belief. Today I ate cake,” The Prince tweeted.

Despite being in the business for 20 years, Balor is still going strong and has shown no signs of slowing down so far.

A look at Finn Balor's career in WWE so far

Finn Balor's made his WWE debut on September 25 on the NXT aiding Hideo Itami against The Ascension. His debut match took place on October 23, where he teamed up with Itami to defeat Justin Gabriel and Tyson Kidd.

The Demon spent his first two years with WWE in developmental territory where he won the prestigious NXT championship and held it for a record 292 days. He was then drafted to RAW as the fifth overall pick in the 2016 WWE draft.

Finn had a dream start to his career on the main roster as he won the right to compete for the newly established WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam on his very first night. He later went on to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion.

Since then, it has been a rollercoaster ride for The Irishman as his title reign was cut short due to an injury. Finn also returned to the NXT for another brief stint where he won gold again.

The superstar is currently competing on RAW and is one of the top babyfaces for the company.

