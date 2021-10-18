Video: Finn Balor dresses up as a member of popular tag team during WWE Live Event

WWE recently hosted a live event in El Paso, Texas. The main event featured Finn Balor and The Street Profits against The Bloodline.

The first-ever Universal Champion dressed up as one of The Street Profits, much to the delight of the fans.

Finn Balor and The Street Profits have teamed up on numerous occasions during WWE house shows and Dark matches on televised events since August. Interestingly, they have each time teamed up against The Bloodline, which consists of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso.

The results have almost always favored The Bloodline, with The Street Profits and Finn Balor picking up the win just twice in nine matches.

The Street Profits and Finn Balor once teamed up on NXT as well. That was at a live show that saw the babyface trio defeat The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

Considering the popularity of all six stars, WWE should look to book this six-man tag team match on one of their live, televised shows.

Other than Finn Balor and Street Profits vs. The Bloodline, what else happened at WWE Supershow in El Paso

The WWE live event took place at Don Haskins in El Paso, Texas. It featured several matches, including three championship matches.

Damien Priest defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the United States Championship. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to retain their RAW Tag Team Championship.

The RAW Women’s Championship match saw Charlotte Flair defeat Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Sasha Banks. The Queen, Belair, Banks, and Ripley are some of the biggest names in WWE.

Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Tamina and Natalya. An eight-man tag team match saw Rey & Dominick Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rick Boogs defeat Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Bobby Roode, and Dolph Ziggler.

The main event was the aforementioned Finn Balor and The Street Profits vs. The Bloodline with the babyfaces coming up short.

