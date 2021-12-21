Football player Alema Collins finally signed with WWE

WWE has signed college football player sensation Alema Collins.

The new WWE signing recently took to his social media to post a photo with former WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe. Collins was at the WWE Performance Center recently where he took part in a tryout.

Taking to social media, Alema Collins posted a very heartfelt message, as he claimed to be thankful for the huge opportunity that has now been presented to him.

Alema Collins also mentioned that he's quite blessed to finally be a part of the WWE family and over the course of the past few days, the college football star has been surrounded by greatness.

Collins concluded his message by subtly suggesting that he could make his debut under the NXT brand. In his caption, he also wrote that he is excited to see what the promotion has in store for him.

“First I want to take this time to thank God for this amazing experience that I was so blessed to be a part of, over these last couple days I’ve been so blessed to be in a room surrounded with greatness. So excited to see what comes NXT!!! Stay Tuned!!!,” wrote Alema Collins.

Check out Alema Collins’s Instagram post:

Alema Collins' background and his accomplishments prior to joining WWE

Alema Collins played football for Ottawa University in Arizona. Collins has won a lot of honors on the football field.

His achievements include the 2018 First Team All-NCAA and SAC Honorable Mention All-Conference. In 2020, he was also chosen to play and contribute to the Hula Bowl, which took place in Hawaii. There were also rumors of him being available for the 2020 NFL Draft and the XFL.

During a pre-Draft interview in 2019, Alema Collins was asked which TV or movie star he wanted to be, to which he replied by naming The Rock.

When asked why he picked 'The Most Electrifying Man in All of Sports and Entertainment', Collins revealed that he watched The Great One while growing up and the former WWE Champion was an inspiration to him.

