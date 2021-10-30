Former champion sends a message to Cesaro ahead of their series of matches

Former WWE NXT UK Champion, WALTER is set to face Cesaro during WWE's upcoming tour of the United Kingdom. Taking to Twitter, the former NXT UK Champion sent out a short message to the former WWE United States Champion.

In a recent tweet, WALTER simply posted the graphic of his upcoming match with Cesaro, captioning the image with the names of the cities and regions where he will share the ring with Cesaro.

Over the course of the past few months, WALTER has enjoyed an incredible run as the WWE NXT UK Champion. During his reign, the former member of Imperium defended his belt on several occasions, against some of the best WWE Superstars.

WALTER even retained his NXT Championship against the reigning NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa. But it was at NXT TakeOver 36 when he lost his title to Ilja Dragunov, who ended his historic reign at 870 days.

The former NXT UK Champion has made his mark with his historic title reign in WWE and has proved how good of an in-ring competitor he is.

Cesaro also reacted to his upcoming series of matches against WALTER:

Cesaro is always up for a challenge in WWE and has proved his worth as an in-ring star

Cesaro is currently on the blue brand of SmackDown and is regarded as one of the best in-ring specialists in WWE. The former WWE United States Champion has been at the top of his game for a long time and has always delivered with every opponent he has shared the ring with.

The Swiss Cyborg's recent string of matches has once again caught everyone's attention. And despite being yet to win a world title in WWE, Cesaro has proved that he is indeed one of the best to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots.

The upcoming series of matches between Cesaro and WALTER in the UK are definitely going to be show stealers.

