Matilda The Hun passes way

Deanna Booher, who under the ring name "Matilda The Hun" in the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion, has passed away.

Going by the words of reputed wrestling journalist Bill Apter, he got to know about the sad news in a phone call yesterday, January 8, 2022, at 3 a.m. The call was from Roxy Astor.

Bill Apter @apter1wrestling

youtu.be/0UuaU3AMXi4 GLOW'S Matilda the Hun -- An Amazing Original Lady Has Died -- Bill Apter reporting ... GLOW'S Matilda the Hun -- An Amazing Original Lady Has Died -- Bill Apter reporting ...youtu.be/0UuaU3AMXi4

Booher kicked off her wrestling career in the 1980's via amateur mud wrestling, where she competed against both women and men in California. She even engaged in an encounter against a 700-pound bear which happened to be her first professional match.

There was no concrete information released about the reason behind the 73-year-old's death but it is understood that she had been "quite ill for quite a long time."

WWE released a statement regarding the passing away of Matilda The Hun following Bill Apter's report.

"We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known as 'Matilda The Hun' and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away at the age of 73. Our sincerest thoughts are with her family, friends and those affected by her passing. ... WWE extends its condolences to Booher's family, friends and fans."

WWE @WWE



ms.spr.ly/6015ZmIpX We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known as “Matilda The Hun” and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away at the age of 73. We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known as “Matilda The Hun” and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away at the age of 73.ms.spr.ly/6015ZmIpX

Matilda The Hun's life outside wrestling was fascinating

The GLOW wrestler's life outside the ring was quite a fascinating one. She was well-known for her photojournalism skills.

After parting ways with GLOW, the wrestler went on to try herself in the acting world and did quite well in movies like Spaceballs, Brainsmasher... A Love Story and Theodore Rex. Her cameo in an Aerosmith music video is also wellwn to the fans.

Some of her shows included In Living Color and Married...with Children where she brought us closer to her other in-ring character, Queen Kong.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your fondest memories of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Alan John