Former WWE Intercontinental Champion compares his current run with 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan

Former WWE Superstar, Matt Cardona recently drew a parallel between himself and "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan.

The former Zack Ryder, who currently works for IMPACT Wrestling among other promotions, took to Twitter to note that his current hot streak rivals Hogan's villainous run.

In recent months, Matt Cardona has shifted into a heel persona, which has received massive heat on the independent circuit, especially in GCW. Cardona even won the GCW World Championship by defeating hardcore legend Nick Gage in a Deathmatch.

Here's what Matt Cardona tweeted out:

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona This is my Hollywood Hogan run This is my Hollywood Hogan run

Matt Cardona's run in IMPACT and GCW has been quite remarkable so far. In GCW, the former WWE Superstar even shared the ring with Jon Moxley, who eventually beat him for the GCW World Championship. During his reign with the title, Cardona received major heat after he dressed up in the same outfit Vince McMahon wore during his reign as the ECW Champion.

The Internet Champion also recently appeared in the NWA, and he has hinted at his intent to challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan had one of the best runs of all time in professional wrestling

During his time with WWF, Hulk Hogan was one of the most beloved babyfaces of all time. However, his heel turn changed the professional wrestling business forever.

In 1996, at WCW Bash at the Beach, Hogan turned to the dark side after he was revealed as the third member of The Outsiders. The Hulkster subsequently formed the New World Order, and he went on to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times.

Hulk Hogan @HulkHogan History was made 23 years ago today! When Hollywood Hulk Hogan beat The Giant at WCW's Hog Wild 1996. This led to one of the most shocking moments in sports entertainment history when Hollywood spray painted the letters nWo on the #WCW Heavyweight Title! #Hogansbeachshop History was made 23 years ago today! When Hollywood Hulk Hogan beat The Giant at WCW's Hog Wild 1996. This led to one of the most shocking moments in sports entertainment history when Hollywood spray painted the letters nWo on the #WCW Heavyweight Title! #Hogansbeachshop https://t.co/KwtYtqD1f2

While being the leader of the nWo, Hulk Hogan mostly referred to himself as 'Hollywood' Hogan and established himself as a top-level heel. Hogan's nWo persona later made its way to WWE when the company bought WCW and the New World Order made its way to Vince McMahon's promotion.

Cardona's comparison to this period of Hogan's career is a fitting one, as the former WWE star is thriving in IMPACT Wrestling and throughout the independent scene. It'll be interesting to see what the Internet Champion does next.

