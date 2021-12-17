"Loudest shot I've ever heard" - Former WWE producer recalls an incident of Natalya slapping future champion 

During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the incident involving Natalya slapping Harry Smith. Prinze Jr. was a director and producer in WWE and over the years, he has contributed to the character development of several WWE Superstars.

Prinze Jr. mentioned that Natalya and Smith were part of a promo class and there was a particular set of rules that needed to be followed.

“We're in promo class. The rules are there are no make-out sessions allowed and there is no beating each other up. These seem like reasonable requests as far as acting coach and the talent in the room. I feel like everyone should be able to follow these rules. Apparently not," said Prinze Jr.

Freddie Prinze Jr. described how Natalya and Harry Smith seemingly engaged in a clash of words with each other and the future WWE SmackDown Women's Champion lashed out and slapped Smith.

Prince Jr. claimed that everyone in the promo class gasped after the incident. The former WWE producer himself hadn't heard a slap as loud as Nattie's and was scared of what had just transpired.

“Nattie's hook, an open hand hook, it's like a Godfather slap. WAPOW! It sounds like two two-by-fours smashing together, simulating a gunshot. Everyone in the class gasps. I jump out of my seat and go, 'WHAT THE F.' I'm not mad, I'm scared. It's the loudest shot I've ever heard in my life."

Freddie Prinze Jr revealed what Harry Smith's reaction was like after Natalya's slap

During the same conversation, Freddie Prince Jr. added that Harry Smith simply looked at him and gave a smile, thus indicating that everything was fine, despite him taking the hardest slap Prince Jr. has ever heard.

"Harry looks at me with a friggin smile on his face like, 'Bro, it's all good,' like nothing happened. To this day, I've never heard anyone get hit that hard in my life. I'm including UFC kicks,” explained Prinze Jr.

Harry Smith and Natalya worked together extensively on WWE TV in the past and were part of a group alongside Tyson Kidd, known as The Hart Dynasty. Smith and Kidd became tag team champions, while Natalya would go on to become a two-time women's world champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Back in May of this year, Natalya also became a tag team champion, winning the women's tag team titles alongside Tamina.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku