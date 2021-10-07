"I got The Rock on my mind" - Former WWE star opens up about his special connection with The Rock (Exclusive)

Shawn Stasiak recently talked about The Rock during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show. The former WWE Superstar talked about The Rock and the special connection the two of them shared.

The hardcore legend also revealed the connection between The Rock's father and his own. Stasiak joined WWE after the dissolution of WCW, where he won the WWE Hardcore title 15 times. The Brahma Bull was already working as a top name in the company at the time.

During the interview, Stasiak mentioned The Rock’s grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and spoke about his spiritual energy.

"I got The Rock on my mind for some reason. I'm telling you, I swear guys, this is the truth, it's happened for years, I'm going to document this, I should've all these years. Anytime I talk about him or make a mention, within 24 hours something crazy will happen where something will come up on TV that involves my father or his dad or his grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia. I swear, I've always said, it's High Chief, his spiritual energy, I don't know it's the Samoan island or something that's going on that brings us full circle," said Shawn Stasiak.

Readers can check out the full interview below:

The Rock had Pat Patterson as his backup in WWE

Shawn Stasiak mentioned that everyone in the wrestling business needs someone who can back them up. He revealed that during the Attitude Era, The Rock had Pat Patterson looking out for him in WWE. Patterson and The Rock were both part of The Corporation, but they also worked together backstage.

Stasiak went on to praise The Rock, saying he deserved all the success he has achieved so far, not just in wrestling, but in Hollywood as well.

"But you know, Dwayne had Pat Patterson, for instance, you know, kind of looking out for him a little bit. Hey, Dwayne worked his b**t off, deserves everything he got, not just in wrestling but even in Hollywood and everything he's done. But you have to have some people behind you, you know, politically, you got to have some people pulling for you."

Also Read

The Rock has now focused solely on his Hollywood career, occasionally making cameo appearances in WWE.

Do you agree with Shawn Stasiak or not? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Becky Lynch's promo skills. He explains why here.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee