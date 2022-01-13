Details of former WCW star Glacier rejecting WWE's big offer revealed (Exclusive)

Former WCW Glacier was a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, where he opened up on why he rejected an offer to join WWE.

After the purchase of WCW in 2000, Glacier was one of the stars that Vince McMahon and his team approached regarding a contract.

Glacier, real name Raymond Lloyd, recalled receiving "a modest offer" from WWE but chose not to sign as he was not interested in having a full-time schedule. Despite missing out on the chance to become a WWE Superstar, Glacier explained that he has no regrets.

"I did had an offer from the WWE back in the day. It was a modest offer and because of Dusty and Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling and I was ready to get married, and I kind of wanted to not be on the road full time. I decided not to go with that offer, but I've never regretted my decision because I got to work with Dusty for several years, and that was priceless," revealed Glacier.

Glacier reveals details of the character WWE wanted him to portray

Glacier will go down in history as one of the most underrated gimmicks in WCW. However, WWE wanted him to play a different character if he had signed on the dotted line.

World Wrestling Entertainment had a State Trooper character for Glacier, as his parents were both once part of the Georgia State Patrol. Glacier turned down the idea as the gimmick was 'too close to home' for him and had no intentions of mixing his personal life with professional wrestling.

"But they made me a modest offer. They wanted me to do a State Trooper character because both my parents had great careers with the Georgia State Patrol. My dad had a very storied career, and they thought it would be a very good idea. And it was one of those things that was a little too close to home for me."

"I didn't really want to, I don't hold this against anybody, but I didn't want to trust that legacy to the wrestling business. I wanted to leave that alone because that was really near and dear and personal to me, and I felt that was too personal to bring to the wrestling business because it just meant an awful lot to me," admitted Glacier.

While the WWE signing didn't come to fruition, Glacier was grateful that the promotion considered bringing him in and also understood the reasoning behind their 'modest offer.'

"So, it was a modest offer because they didn't have to make great offers as they were the only show in town after they bought us out, you know. It was one that I was appreciative of, that even being considered because a lot of guys weren't even in conversations with them," added Glacier.

Glacier also spoke about his relationship with Diamond Dallas Page, the origins of his character, Dusty Rhodes, AEW, and much more during UnSKripted, which you can view above.

