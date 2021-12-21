Former WWE Champion AJ Styles responds to Grayson Waller on Twitter

NXT's Grayson Waller made waves on social media when he took shots at former WWE champion AJ Styles, suggesting that The Phenomenal One is washed up and is "hanging on a bit too long".

Waller's tirade against Styles began when he started talking about the fact that AJ Styles and Omos would be appearing on Miz TV on Monday Night RAW. While Waller praised The Miz, calling him a future WWE Hall of Famer; he did not do the same for Styles.

"Did anyone see who's on Miz TV on Monday? It's AJ Styles and Omos," Grayson Waller said. "I think everyone knows I love The Miz, future Hall of Famer, WrestleMania main event, every belt, the greatest reality show contestant of all time. I mean, let's be real, who's better than The Miz? And he's got AJ Styles on the show on Monday? Miz, raise your game. You gotta be kidding me. Like I'm right here. I'm not that far. I can come find you. I can be on the show. But hey, no disrespect to AJ Styles. When I was a kid, I loved AJ Styles. But I feel he's kind of like that other guy I got rid of [Johnny Gargano] like he's just hanging on a little bit too long."

Waller would continue his criticism in a second video, going after the veteran's hairstyle and saying that he is riding Omos' coattails.

Not long after Waller's comments, AJ Styles took to Twitter himself, delivering a simple message to the young NXT star. Seemingly looking to dismiss him, referring to Waller as a "kid" who needs to learn a thing or two.

"Someone get this kid a clue…" - AJ Styles via Twitter

AJ Styles' current run in WWE

AJ Styles is still in his tag team with Omos, who he refers to as "His Personal Colossus". While the two are former RAW Tag Team Champions, the duo have been having some communication issues the last few episodes of Monday Night RAW.

"Listen, it's all under control. We're the greatest tag team that are in the WWE right now. We just have to get our ducks in a row. Next time him (Omos) and I are in a match together, we're going to dominate, like we always do. It's fine. Why is everybody so worried about this?"

The cracks seem to be forming for the team, and WWE fans are predicting that Omos will eventually turn on his smaller partner. However, WWE is still in need of solid tag teams for their RAW Tag Team divison, which might lead to the two men being a tag team for a little bit longer.

