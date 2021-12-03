"It inspires me to start my own wrestling company" - Former WWE writer on the releases of Karrion Kross and Keith Lee

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. says WWE's long list of released superstars over the past year, including those of Karrion Kross and Keith Lee, inspires him to start his own wrestling brand.

Vince's promotion has released around 80 superstars in 2021, including superstars from both the main roster and NXT. As far as the top division is concerned, established stars like Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have faced the axe. When it comes to emerging NXT talents, superstars like Karrion Kross and Keith Lee have been released. The seemingly random releases have not gone down well with viewers who have often voiced their frustration.

Freddie Prinze Jr., who had two stints with WWE, stated that these releases make him eager to invest in something new. He is of the opinion that the audience would love a storyline revolving around Karrion Kross and Keith Lee as they are special talents.

"It makes me want to start a wrestling brand. Everybody sees that and they get sad. I see that and I get hungry. I was in Karrion Kross' DMs the day it happened. I was like, 'Hey man, I didn't go back to work for fun. I went back to work to invest in things.' So imagine having Keith Lee and Karrion Kross on the same roster and making people wait to watch them fight and having their stories connected but separate. Even if it was just indie shows (...) there's so much talent out there now but I think people would love to watch."

Update on Karrion Kross' future

According to Fightful Select, Karrion Kross is soon to make his acting debut. Although no further details were revealed concerning the movie, this is Kross' first big project since his WWE release.

Kross is not new to the world of acting as he previously acted in a few episodes of the TV series Before the Dark, in 2013-14. It'll be interesting to see how his wrestling career progresses as he is a talented performer and would be an asset to any promotion.

