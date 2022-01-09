"I wish that I had gotten more of an opportunity to show what I can do" - Franky Monet opens up about her tenure at NXT

Former WWE Superstar Franky Monet stated that she was not given enough opportunity in WWE NXT to showcase her talent.

Monet signed with the company in February 2021, but WWE later released her in November. During her brief run on NXT, she unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Women's Championship. She only competed in six matches as a WWE Superstar prior to her release.

During a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, the 38-year old described how she wishes she had the chance to prove herself on NXT. She also highlighted that, despite her short time with WWE, she learned a lot about herself and the industry as a whole.

“It was great [being in NXT], but I wish that I had gotten more of an opportunity to show what I can do, I’ll be honest," said Monet. "I didn’t feel like I was given the opportunity I needed and I don’t even think I scratched the surface of what you all know, know La Wera Loca and Taya Valkyrie bring to the table...."

"I did gain a lot of knowledge, I learned a lot about myself and I am super excited to bring all of that and remind all of you about who I am starting next week," Monet continued. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Monet has been taking bookings on the independent scene, and she shocked the wrestling world when she showed up at AAA TripleMania Regia. Many fans are excited to see what the future holds for the renowned competitor.

Franky Monet hints at dream match against AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker

Speaking of Monet's future, she recently teased a dream match against AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker.

The former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion responded to a tweet posted by AEW's Twitter handle, which asked, "Who can stop @RealBrittBaker?" Franky Monet replied by saying "Hi," and her brief message led fans to dream of a clash between the two stars.

Do you agree with Franky Monet's comments about her time in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

