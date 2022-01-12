Franky Monet shares her experience of working with Triple H

Taya Valkyrie, who performed in the WWE under the name Franky Monet, recently shared her experience of working with Triple H.

Monet did not enjoy a long run in NXT as she was released by WWE on November 4, 2021, around 6 months after her debut.

During an East Coast Auctions signing, she revealed that The Game was 'super positive' with her. She also stated that Triple H loved her dog Presley and went on to praise Shawn Michaels for helping her during her brief run:

"Great. Triple H was awesome and super happy to have me there and super positive with me. Loved Presley [her dog], of course. It was really great to work with Triple H and Shawn Michaels," said Monet.

Franky Monet wishes she got more opportunities in NXT

Franky Monet, who featured in only six matches before WWE decided to part ways with her, expected some more time and opportunities to display her potential.

She professed her sadness at not getting enough opportunities during the live session:

"It was great, but I wish that I had gotten more of an opportunity to show what I could do, I'll be honest. I didn't feel like I was given the opportunity that I needed and I don't even think I scratched the surface of what you all know La Wera Loca and Taya Valkyrie bring to the table," said Monet.

But she admitted that the stint helped her discover many things about herself:

"With that said, I did gain a lot of knowledge, I learned a lot about myself and I'm super excited to bring all of that and remind all of you who I am, starting next week. You can't stop learning," said Monet. (h/t - Fightful)

Franky Monet now wishes to face AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker in what will be a dream match.

