Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals WWE proposed that FOX buy the entire product

Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed on his podcast Wrestling With Freddie that a FOX executive told him about WWE wanting FOX to buy the entire product.

In June 2018, WWE and FOX entered a collaboration to bring SmackDown to the FOX Network. The deal was valued at over a billion dollars and SmackDown started airing live every Friday on the network in October 2019.

However, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that Vince's promotion aimed for something more than just putting the Friday night show on the network. He claimed that WWE's proposal did not materialize as the price proposed by the company was something the network was not willing to pay.

"I was talking to a dude who was interviewing to be their COO or the dude they wanted to interview. They ended up going with Nick Khan, [my friend] had passed, [he] just wanted to talk to me about the company. (...) he goes, 'they wanted us to buy the whole product.' He was an executive at FOX. (...) but the number they wanted wasn't a number we were going to pay, so we licensed SmackDown instead.' I said, 'Were you even considering the job?' 'No, I just wanted to talk to you and make sure I wasn't crazy.' (...) 'It's a crazy place to work. You have a nice job in LA, your family is in LA, stay in LA.' I knew they were going to sell a long time ago off that and that hit me like a ton of bricks," - said Freddie Prinze Jr. (H/T - Fightful)

Freddie Prinze Jr. talks about Vince McMahon's take on tag team matches

Freddie Prinze Jr., who worked with the WWE from 2008 until early 2009 stated on one of his podcasts that he was very eager to develop the tag team division. However, things did not go according to plan as CEO Vince McMahon had different ideas.

Freddie Prinze Jr. went on to say that Vince's philosophy changed the way he approached storylines.

"I connected with Harry a lot and I really want to get him and TJ (Wilson) over. I worked hard to do it. I failed those boys. I never got over that. I failed The Usos too. Tag team wrestling is tough. I remember Vince, I was working so hard on building up a tag team division and Vince said, 'Freddie, I gotta pay four guys for one f***ing match.' I kind of went, 'Oh.' I had never looked at it like that. It's show business. I was in charge of the Colon Brothers, I named Primo, that was my name. It kind of changed my perspective on things and the way I approached storylines. I couldn't pitch for as much anymore," said Freddie Prinze Jr (h/t Fightful)

Reverend Red @RedDMartalArts Loving @RealFPJr ’s podcast. It’s a lot of fun to listen to and you can definitely hear the love and passion in his words. Well done brochacho, well done. Loving @RealFPJr’s podcast. It’s a lot of fun to listen to and you can definitely hear the love and passion in his words. Well done brochacho, well done. https://t.co/G9f9qJVYY0

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think WWE should put their whole product on FOX Network? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think FOX should've bought the entire product? Yes No 0 votes so far