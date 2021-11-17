Gable Steveson confirms he will be retiring from Amateur wrestling

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has confirmed on Twitter that his match on Saturday will be the last one of his amateur wrestling career.

Since 2021, Steveson has won the NCAA Heavyweight National Championship, the Olympic Gold Medal in freestyle wrestling and signed a multi-year deal with the WWE.

It was announced back in September when he signed his WWE contract that the former Apple Valley High School star would return for one final collegiate wrestling season this winter.

Earlier today, the Olympic star took to Twitter to let fans know that the first home match of his career will be his last.

Here's the full tweet:

"After the Olympic Games I contemplated retiring from amateur wrestling and find a new path to take (WWE). Deciding to come back was hard but I wanted to give the people one last good show. This Saturday, I will wrestle in my last, first home match of my career. See you there," said Steveson.

Gable Steveson @GableSteveson After the Olympic Games I contemplated retiring from amateur wrestling and find a new path to take (WWE). Deciding to come back was hard but I wanted to give the people one last good show..



This Saturday, I will wrestle in my last, first home match of my career. See you there 〽️ After the Olympic Games I contemplated retiring from amateur wrestling and find a new path to take (WWE). Deciding to come back was hard but I wanted to give the people one last good show..This Saturday, I will wrestle in my last, first home match of my career. See you there 〽️ https://t.co/yTxAI4Bv2I

Gable Steveson doesn't mind the pressure of comparison with Kurt Angle

Given his status as an Olympic Gold medalist, Steveson immediately drew comparisons to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Speaking on the After The Bell podcast last month, Gable Steveson was asked about that comparison, as well as the one people make between him and Brock Lesnar.

Here's what The Olympic Gold Medalist had to say:

"It's fine. I don't mind the pressure. People compare me to Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, it's actually really cool. Kurt Angle is a legend. They're both Hall of Famers at the end of the day. To be compared to those guys is something crazy. It's good and bad. Kurt won a gold medal and I won a gold medal. The difference is, he had a broken neck and I won it in the last one second. My gold medal doesn't exist because if I don't have a broken neck, it's gone."

After being snapped by WWE in September 2021, Gable Steveson was drafted to Monday Night RAW.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The news of his retirement from Amatuer Wrestling could mean that he could be linking up with WWE very soon. With reports suggesting he could have a match at WrestleMania 38, the Olympic Gold Medallist could be on his way to Performance Center to get his basics covered before making his debut on RAW.

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Alan John