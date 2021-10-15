Goldberg gives injury update ahead of his match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel

Goldberg has provided an injury update after suffering a knee injury in his previous clash with Bobby Lashley at the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Bobby Lashley, who was WWE Champion going into the SummerSlam pay-per-view, defeated Goldberg by referee stoppage after the WWE legend had suffered a serious knee injury. The beatdown continued even after the bell, which forced Goldberg's son Gage to interfere and come to the aid of his father.

Speaking on the CarCast podcast, Goldberg stated that the knee injury hasn't fully healed yet but he should still have enough to defeat Lashley.

“Knee’s much better. Hopefully it’ll be — I won’t be completely healed by then [Crown Jewel] but it’ll be, suffice to say, in good enough shape to kick Bobby [Lashley’s] ass. Let’s just say that.” *H/T Post Wrestling)

Goldberg sent a chilling message to Bobby Lashley last month on RAW, vowing to kill the former WWE Champion at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Goldberg's knee injury

After his SummerSlam clash with Lashley, Goldberg explained that he would have to undergo knee surgery following Lashley's vicious attack on him.

“Well, I got ligament damage and I have an impending knee surgery. Does that answer your question? I really don’t care. But what I do care about is that dirty son of a b—h Bobby Lashley, and what he did to my son at SummerSlam," said Goldberg. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Goldberg also said that Gage's neck and shoulder were injured as well, after Lashley's attack on Gage.

Apart from Goldberg's grudge match against Lashley, Big E will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, while Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women's title against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks at the show as well.

